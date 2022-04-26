EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:33, 26 April 2022 | GMT +6

    4 steel mills to be launched in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 11 flagship projects are to be launched in the domestic non-ferrous industry sector by 2025, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the Government’s meeting this Tuesday, Minister Uskenbayev revealed that 4 steel mills, 2 semi coke plants and 5 ferroalloy plants are to become a key part of the domestic non-ferrous industry sector by 2025.

    Those projects, in his words, are aimed at import substitution of products worth $1.2 billion and export of products totaling $3 billion.

    Moreover, 6 key projects on aluminum and copper production are to be implemented, he added.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan was planning to launch 21 flagship projects in machine building industry.


