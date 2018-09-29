4 teams head to Women's Basketball World Cup semifinals

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Four teams have advanced to the semifinals of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2018 hosted by Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands.

On Friday, the U.S. beat Nigeria 71-40 and Australia defeated China 83-42 while Belgium beat France 86-65 and Spain eliminated Canada 68-53.

The host country, Spain, will play against Australia while Belgium will face the U.S. in the semifinals on Saturday.

The final will be played on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.