    14:10, 13 March 2021 | GMT +6

    4 tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 24 international flights landed in Kazakhstan on March 12 from Italy, Sri Lanka, China, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

    3,326 out of 3,599 air passengers had COVID-19 tests. The others were taken upon arrival to quarantine centres to undergo PCR tests.

    631 Kazakhstanis arrived without PCR tests on March 11. Four of them were tested positive for coronavirus infection.


    Kazakhstan Transport Coronavirus
