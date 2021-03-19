4 tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 34 international flights landed in Kazakhstan on March 18 carrying 3,771 passengers. 357 of them had no COVID-19 tests. All of them were taken upon arrival to the quarantine centres to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus infection.

One out of 387 arrived in Kazakhstan on March 17 without test results was tested positive for COVID-19, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.