EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:53, 13 May 2021 | GMT +6

    4 with ‘Yellow’, 2 with ‘Red’ status passengers detected at Nur-Sultan airport

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the first day of the Asyq project realization the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport staff detected 4 passengers with ‘Yellow’ status and 2 with ‘Red’ status, Kazinform reports.

    Those with ‘Red’ status were isolated and taken to the hospital.

    The airport authorities warn all that passengers with ‘Yellow’ and ‘Red’ status will not be allowed to enter the terminal. All departing passengers should upload the Ashyq application prior to the arrival to the airport and check their status.

    The Ashyq application derives information from the Healthcare Ministry’s integrated database to check the passengers’ status: whether or not they are carriers of COVID-19.


    Tags:
    Tourism Transport Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!