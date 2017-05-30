16:35, 30 May 2017 | GMT +6
4-year-old dies after falling out of window in Karaganda
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cases of children falling out of windows became frequent in Karaganda region, the press service of the region's Emergency Situations Department reports.
On May 29, a four-year-old has died after he fell out of a window from the sixth floor of a building in Karaganda. The child died in a hospital as a result of the injuries sustained.
Earlier, on May 28, another 4-year-old child fell out of a window of an apartment building in Temirtau. The child was hospitalized in critical condition.
According to the region's Emergency Department, falling from windows of high-storey buildings is one of the main causes of injuries and deaths among children, especially in cities.
Last year 15 similar accidents with children were recorded, 2 children died and 13 were hospitalized with injuries.
Karaganda Situations Emergency Department strongly advises parents not to leave children unattended.