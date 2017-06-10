40,000 children from regions of Kazakhstan to visit Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana authorities want to share the joy of hosting the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 with talented children and children from low-income families from all corners of Kazakhstan.

40,000 schoolchildren will spend two amazing days in the Kazakh capital. On day 1 they will visit EXPO-2017 and go sightseeing around Astana on the second one.



The authorities will organize 25 trips for 1,600 children and develop the routes of their stay in Astana.



Children will be transported around the city in comfortable buses provided by Astana LRT LLP.



The first delegation of 162 kids from Aktobe region is expected to arrive in Astana today at 2:30 p.m.