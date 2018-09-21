40,000 residents of Karaganda rgn partake in simultaneous Kazakh dictation

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The House of Friendship of Karaganda hosted open dictation themed "Astana - Beibitshilik Besigi" ("Astana - the cradle of peace") dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of the capital. About 40,000 residents of Karaganda region participated in it at the same time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The main purpose of the dictation is to check personal literacy and raise the prestige of the state language. This campaign is seen as the manifestation of the social activism and life stance of the citizens of Kazakhstan and the popularization of the Kazakh values. Many people voluntarily came to write in the state language from the dictation," said Indira Tokmurzina, Head of the press service of Koghamdyk Kelisim Public State Institution under the Office of the Governor of Karaganda region.

The event is held in the furtherance of the annual cultural and educational project "Myn Bala" ("Thousand Children" in Kazakh) of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan with the participation of representatives of ethnocultural associations, government servants, civilian employees, students, schoolchildren, public figures, etc.

Besides, 1,000 students and 2,000 civil servants were among the 40,000 people participating in the dictation.