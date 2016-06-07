EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:59, 07 June 2016 | GMT +6

    40,000 tickets sold for Kazakhstan-China friendly (VIDEO)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 40,000 tickets have been sold for the upcoming friendly match between the national football teams of Kazakhstan and China.

    Over 50 football fans in China will support Team Kazakhstan during the match.

    The friendly is set to take place at the 61,000-seat Dailan Sports Center in Dailan in the south of Liaoning Province, China.

    Khabar TV Channel will air the match live. Tune in at 5:30 p.m. Astana time to support our team.

      
     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Football News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!