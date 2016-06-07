40,000 tickets sold for Kazakhstan-China friendly (VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 40,000 tickets have been sold for the upcoming friendly match between the national football teams of Kazakhstan and China.

Over 50 football fans in China will support Team Kazakhstan during the match.



The friendly is set to take place at the 61,000-seat Dailan Sports Center in Dailan in the south of Liaoning Province, China.



Khabar TV Channel will air the match live. Tune in at 5:30 p.m. Astana time to support our team.





