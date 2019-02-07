-40°C cold forecast in N Kazakhstan Feb 8

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The National Meteorological Service predicts further air temperature decrease in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Thus, on February 8, nighttime temperature will drop to -40°C in some areas. Blizzard will strike the region in the daytime. Gusts of southeastern wind will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes to 25mps. Storm possibility is 90-95%.



Extreme cold weather has stayed in the region for several days. Classes are cancelled at schools, and roads remain closed in all directions.