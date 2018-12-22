-40 °C frosts approaching N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan will face the freezing weather next week, Kazinform reports.



Air temperature is forecast to drop below 30 degrees Celsius on Monday.



On December 24 and December 27 mercury will drop to - 25-30, locally -35 degrees Celsius in the night. Severe frosts with air temperature below 32-37 degrees Celsius, locally minus 40 degrees Celsius will grip the region on December 25-26, the release reads. During the day mercury will hit -22-27, locally -30 degrees Celsius.