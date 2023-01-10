-40°C frosts to grip Kazakhstan’s west and north

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Freezing weather without precipitation is forecast for most of Kazakhstan on January 10, Kazhydromet reports.

According to the national weather agency, heavy snowfalls, high wind, fog, and ice-slick are in store for the country’s south and mountainous districts.

As earlier reported, air temperature is predicted to drop as low as to -40 degrees Celsius in the east of Kostanay region, and -35-39 degrees in Aktobe region.

Freezing temperatures are expected to grip Kazakhstan over the next three days. A storm alert was issued for 10 regions.