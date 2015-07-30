40 children get food poisoning in Arcelor Mittal Temirtau summer camp

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - About 40 children from "Fakel" summer camp of JSC "ArcelorMittal Temirtau" have got food poisoning, Kazinform refers to "Zhaktau" metallurgists' trade union.

"We have received a call from parents whose children were resting in "Fakel" summer camp. Our experts have inspected and made the corresponding act. Thus, 39 children from the camp complained of nausea, headache, and vomiting," the trade union reported. Physicians and representatives of the Department for Consumer Protection immediately arrived in the camp. The causes and circumstances of the mass poisoning are to be established. Parents of the sick children wrote applications to the Prosecutor's Office of Temirtau. According to the trade union, at the moment of the accident 216 children were resting in the summer camp.