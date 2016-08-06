40 countries to partake in World Nomad Games (VIDEO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The World Nomad Games is an alternative of the Olympics, Advisor to Chairman of the WNG Maksat Chakiyev said it at a press conference in Almaty today.

"40 countries are going to attend the World Nomad Games the prize fund of which is estimated at 400,000 U.S. dollars. The participants will be competing for more than 300 medals. To be brief, the WGN is an alternative of the Olympic Games. When we initiated this competition, we had only one question - why our traditional games can not be the same kinds of sports as football, basketball, tennis, hockey etc. The problem is that we view our traditional games just like fun," he said.



In his opinion, traditional games of nomadic people are notable for deep philosophy and history as well as for cultural, historical and ethnic components in them.



Kazakhstan delegation will also participate in the WGN scheduled for September 3-8 on the shore of Issyk Kul lake. The program of WGN includes competitions in 23 kinds of sports.



