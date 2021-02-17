EN
    10:30, 17 February 2021 | GMT +6

    40 COVID-19 patients put on ventilators in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 117, 2021, the number of people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 22,295, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Out of 22,295 COVID-19 patients, 4,927 are being treated as in-patients and 17,368 as out-patients.

    The number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 249. 45 patients are treated for critical COVID-19. 40 patients are connected to ventilators.


