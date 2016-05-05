40 ha of land to be allotted for revival of Aport apples

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 40 hectares of land in the foothills of Almaty city is planned to allot to Kazakhstani investors who intend to revive Almaty apples (Aport), said deputy head of the city's Agriculture Department Maksat Rakhmetov.

According to his words, the investor is LLP Apple World. The company's engineers and scientists have inspected the land at Butakovka tract. There was an apple orchard in 1940 - 1950.



Chairman of the Public Council Rahman Alshanov noted that annually 154 thousand tons of apples imported to Almaty from Kyrgyzstan, China and Poland.

NOTE: The city name of "Almaty" is derived from the Kazakh word for apple. Previously, the city was called Alma-Ata that is "father of apples". Anyhow, the meaning of the city's name has always been associated with the word "apple". Almaty aport is a sort of apples which grow in Almaty region.