12:05, 04 June 2020 | GMT +6
40 injured in stabbing at Guangxi school
BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Some 40 students and staff members were stabbed by a security guard at a primary school in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region on Thursday morning, local authorities said, China Daily reports.
The accident took place around 8:30 am at Central Primary School in Wangpu town in Wuzhou city.
All the wounded were sent to the hospital for treatment. Three of those injured, including the school's principal, a security staff member and one student were in severe condition.
The attacker, Li Xiaomin, was member of the school's security staff. He was detained by the police.