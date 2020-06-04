EN
    12:05, 04 June 2020 | GMT +6

    40 injured in stabbing at Guangxi school

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Some 40 students and staff members were stabbed by a security guard at a primary school in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region on Thursday morning, local authorities said, China Daily reports.

    The accident took place around 8:30 am at Central Primary School in Wangpu town in Wuzhou city.

    All the wounded were sent to the hospital for treatment. Three of those injured, including the school's principal, a security staff member and one student were in severe condition.

    The attacker, Li Xiaomin, was member of the school's security staff. He was detained by the police.


    World News
