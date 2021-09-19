EN
    15:18, 19 September 2021 | GMT +6

    40 int’l flights landed in Kazakhstan last day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 40 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Germany, the UAE, Georgia, Turkey, Egypt, Montenegro, Switzerland, Latvia, Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on February 18, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee’s press service reports.

    21 flights carrying 1,888 passengers landed in the city of Almaty, 12 flights with 1,641 onboard arrived in Nur-Sultan.

    All the passengers had negative PCR tests upon arrival.


    Tourism Kazakhstan Transport COVID-19 Coronavirus
