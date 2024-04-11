EN
    12:05, 11 April 2024 | GMT +6

    40-km long dam being built along River Ural in W Kazakhstan

    40-km long dam being built along River Ural in W Kazakhstan
    Photo credit:Gaissagali Seitak/Kazinform

    Some 90 rural settlements in Akzhaiyk, Borlinskiy, Baiterek, and Terekty districts in West Kazakhstan lying along the River Ural are remaining at risk of flooding, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    A dam 1-2.5 meter wide and 43 km long is being built along the river involving over 250 pieces of equipment and 2,500 people, deputy governor of the region Kaliyar Aitmukhambetov said.

    40-km long dam being built along River Ural in W Kazakhstan
    Photo credit:Gaissagali Seitak/ Kazinform

    As of 08:00 a.m. the river levels in the city of Uralsk grew by 10 cm for the past 24 hours to reach 728 cm with the danger point standing at 850 cm. The level of the River Ural rose At the Yanvartsevo gauging station by 15 cm to 787 cm, at Kushum it increased by 13 cm to hit 850 cm and by 20 cm in Taipak to 850 cm.

    40-km long dam being built along River Ural in W Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Gaissagali Seitak/Kazinform

    As earlier reported, over 700 summer houses in West Kazakhstan were flooded.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
