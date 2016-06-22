40% of HIV-positive people in Kazakhstan receive appropriate treatment – UNAIDS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 40% of HIV-infected people in Kazakhstan receive an appropriate treatment, Director of the UNAIDS Office in Kazakhstan Alexander Goliussov said at the briefing in Astana today.

“Around 40% of HIV-infected people in Kazakhstan receive treatment today on therapeutic grounds,” said Goliussov.

According to him, treatment of an infected person enables to retain the virus in blood at such a low level, that its transmission between HIV-positive and HIV-negative people becomes impossible.

“This could stop the epidemics. This is the essence of responding to HIV and a new “Identified-Treat!” approach,” added he.