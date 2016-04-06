40 participating countries confirmed for Judo Grand Prix in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Judo Grand Prix is scheduled to be held in Almaty on May 13-15, Kazinform has learnt from "Judo Federation" Republican Public Association.

The tournament will take place at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Sport and aired by KazSport TV Channel.



Over 40 countries have already confirmed their participation in the event. Judokas from all corners of the world will vie not only for medals but also for Olympic berths ahead of the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.