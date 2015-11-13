40-year-old man fell off bridge in Kostanay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 40-year-old man fell to death off the Big Bridge in Kostanay November 12, Kazinform refers to kstnews.kz.

The tragedy took place early morning. According to the LLP Bridge Construction Crew No.25, the man fell onto the sand fill erected by the workers for the repair of the bridge, emergencies officers say. Police investigate now why and how the man came to the bridge, whether he was drunk or not. The workers found his body in the morning. As it turned out, the man lived in Kostanay-2 district.