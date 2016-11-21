ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova participated today in "Child-Friendly Kazakhstan" international conference in Astana dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence and 70th anniversary of the UNICEF, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

Deputies of the Parliament, heads of central authorities, children’s ombudsmen from the CIS and non-CIS countries, representatives of the international and non-governmental organizations and mass media were among the attendees.



Welcoming the participants, G.Abdykalikova cited President Nursultan Nazarbayev who said that “children are the most vulnerable and unprotected members of our society. They must not be deprived of their rights. Every child born on our land is the national of Kazakhstan. The state must take care of its children”.



The Secretary of State also stressed that since joining the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, Kazakhstan has enhanced its work on legal protection of the children. "Our country consistently fulfills the recommendations of the UN Children’s Rights Committee," she said.



“Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has ratified 13 international documents aimed at protection of children’s rights. The establishment of the institute of the Children’s Rights Ombudsman became an important event of the year. More than 5mln children are living today in Kazakhstan. Birth rate has increased 1.4fold since 2000. Up to 400,000 children are born annually in Kazakhstan. Our country provides all-round assistance to the children and protects their rights. I am confident that child-friendly Kazakhstan will further improve favorable environment where every child will enjoy equal rights and opporutnities for full-fledged development and better future”, the Secretary of State said.

