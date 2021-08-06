400 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 107,807, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

According to the Health Ministry, out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 30,139 are in-patients and 77,668 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 1,884 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 400 in critical condition, and 187 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, 7,769 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 7,696 Kazakhstanis have defeated the virus over the past day.

Kazakhstan remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.



