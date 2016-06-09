400 thousand sq meters of housing to be commissioned within «Nurly Zhol» Program in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 400 thousand sq. meters of housing or around 6.5 thousand apartments will be commissioned within "Nurly Zhol" Program in 2016, Deputy Chairperson of the Board of National Holding "Baiterek" Lyazzat Ibragimova told at the roundtable focused on the issues of construction of rental housing and measures on improvement of housing infrastructure within "Nurly Zhol" Program.

"About 400 thousand sq meters of housing or around 6.5 thousand apartments are planned to be commissioned this year," L. Ibragimova said.

According to her, the majority of commissioned apartments are in Shymkent and Almaty cities due to the density of the population of these regions. The housing will be constructed based on the demand for it in the other regions as she informed.