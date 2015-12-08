402 objects worth 2 bln 600 mln tenge legalized in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. 402 objects worth 2 bln 625 mln tenge have been legalized in North Kazakhstan region to date. Deputy Head of the Finance Department of the regional administration Marat Zhamaliyev said at a briefing yesterday.

According to him, special legalization commissions are functioning in the region now. “We received 740 requests for 843 objects to the amount of 4 bln 493 mln tenge. 265 requests were returned due to lack of required documents. 402 objects worth 2 bln 625 mln tenge have been legalized. 144 requests about 164 objects worth 882 mln tenge are under consideration now,” said he.