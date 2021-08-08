EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:55, 08 August 2021 | GMT +6

    405 COVID patients in extremely critical condition

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 111,239 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of August 8, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    30,633 patients are staying in the hospitals, 80,606 receiving outpatient treatment. 1,918 are in critical condition, 405 in extremely critical condition while 196 are on life support.

    Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 7,802 new COVID-19 cases.
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!