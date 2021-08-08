405 COVID patients in extremely critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 111,239 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of August 8, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

30,633 patients are staying in the hospitals, 80,606 receiving outpatient treatment. 1,918 are in critical condition, 405 in extremely critical condition while 196 are on life support.

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 7,802 new COVID-19 cases.