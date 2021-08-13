406 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia added in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 406 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

205 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, 22 deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 64,898 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 56,523 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 3,995 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 7,798 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 672,322 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 554,178 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.