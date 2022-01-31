406 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 151,727, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 10,571 are treated as in-patients and 141,156 as out-patients.

406 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 164 in critical condition, and 88 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 7,491 cases of and 12,080 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



