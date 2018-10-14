40th World Tourism Organization Summit to be held in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM A member of the Presiding Board of the World Tourism Organization, said that the 40th meeting of WTO will be held from November 12 to 14 in Hamadan.

During a visit to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Saturday, Hamid Reza Yari referred to the 40th summit of World Tourism Organization in Hamedan province, adding that the international event is held for the first time at two levels of tourism ministries of 157 member states and 540 affiliated members, IRNA reports.

He said that the summit was considered a United Nations sub-sessions, adding that the holding of this summit at this juncture shows the ineffectiveness of the sanctions.

Yarri noted that: "Currently 70 visas have been issued to companies taking part in this International event."

He pointed out that Iran is the cheapest travel destination for tourists."'Our country has various tourism, cultural, natural and historical potentials, which is the world's best solution for introducing and promoting the attractions of our country," he said.