ASTANA. KAZINFORM A weather warning has been issued for Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms locally, dust storms, south-east, east wind with speed of 15-20 m/s and severe heat up to 41 degrees Celsius are predicted to hit Kyzylorda region on Thursday.



Thunderstorms, north-west wind blowing 15-20 m/s, hail are expected tomorrow in Kostanay region in the morning and during the day.