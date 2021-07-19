41 Kazakhstanis die of COVID-19 in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated figures of COVID-related deaths in the country, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 41 people in Kazakhstan died of the coronavirus infection on July 17.

The biggest number of COVID-related deaths – 13 was registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Ranked second is Shymkent city with 9 COVID-19 deaths. 4 people died of COVID-19 in Almaty city.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 5,317 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 494,222 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 431,956 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.