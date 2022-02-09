410 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 79,191 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of 9 February, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

According to the Ministry, 9,005 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while the number of at-home care patients amounts to 70,186 across the country.

410 patients are in critical condition, 154 are in extremely severe condition and 103 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan added 3,231 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,279,842 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,188,471 Kazakhstanis fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.