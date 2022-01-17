EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:42, 17 January 2022 | GMT +6

    410 people contract COVID-19 in Almaty region

    None
    None
    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Over 400 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Almaty region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department, the region registered a total of 59,672 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection as of 17 January.

    In the past day Almaty region added 410 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 59 symptomless cases. Of 410 COVID-19 cases, 45 were registered among children aged under 14. 11 COVID-19 cases were reported among schoolchildren, five – among students and 11 – among teachers.

    In total, 961,478 people were vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in Almaty region, including 41,685 teenagers, 3,102 pregnant women and 8,237 nursing mothers. The second component was administered to 868,084 people, including 15,538 teenagers, 1,204 pregnant women and 2,985 nursing mothers.

    77,162 people have already been revaccinated in Almaty region.


    Tags:
    Almaty region COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!