412 Kazakhstanis return home without PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 32 international flights from China, Sri Lanka, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 19, Kazinform has learnt from the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee.

Of 4,733 passengers onboard of those flights, only 412 had no PCR test certificates.

16 flights with 2,377 passengers onboard (2,110 with PCR tests, 267 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

8 flights with 1,301 passengers onboard (1,241 with PCR tests, 60 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

5 flights with 797 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

1 flight with 7 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city.

1 flight with 130 passengers onboard (67 with PCR tests and 63 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Atyrau city.

1 flight with 121 passengers onboard (99 with PCR tests and 22 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Uralsk city.

All those without PCR tests have been tested for COVIV-19 and are awaiting for the results at a special quarantine facility.

All 357 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home on March 18 without PCR tests tested negative for COVID-19.