415 more air passengers arrive in Kazakhstan with no COVID-19 tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 17 international flights from Germany, France, South Korea, Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on February 17, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Six flights with 560 passengers on board (238 without PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. Six flights with 827 passengers on board (22 with no PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Almaty city. One flight with 243 passengers on board (155 with no PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Aktobe city. All the passengers arrived at airports of the cities of Karaganda, Uralsk, and Atyrau had COVID-19 PCR tests.

Of 1,780 air passengers arrived on February 17, 2021, 1,365 had PCR tests with a negative result and 415 Kazakhstanis did not pass the test.

Those without the COVID-19 PCR test were tested for COVID-19 and are in the quarantine facility.

The tests of 213 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on February 16, 2021 returned negative results.