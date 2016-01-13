416 Kazakh and foreign school students to gather in Almaty for Intl Zhautykov Olympiad

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On January 14-18, 2015 Almaty is going to host the 12th International Zhautykov Olympiad in Mathematics, Physics and Informatics among school students.

The event will be held at the Zhautykov Republican Specialized Physics and Mathematics Boarding School for Gifted Children.

The organizers are Daryn Republican Scientific-Research Centre and Zhautykov Republican Specialized Physics and Mathematics Boarding School for Gifted Children.

The opening ceremony will be held January 14 at the Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh State Academic Theatre.

278 school students from 18 countries are expected to partake in the Olympiad. Among participating countries are Georgia, Indonesia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Belarus, Serbia, Ukraine, Turkey, Czech Republic and Mongolia.

Kazakhstan will be represented by 118 students coming from all 14 regions and Astana, Almaty cities.

The international jury to be chaired by Rector of the Al-Farabi KazNU Galym Mutanov, consists of scholars and professors from Kazakhstan, Russia, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Germany, Belarus, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University will be the chairman of the jury.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for January 18 at the Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh State Academic Theatre.



