41st Sharjah International Book Fair brings together 2,213 publishers from 95 nations

SHARJAH. KAZINFORM 'Spread the Word’ is the thought-provoking theme of the region’s biggest celebration of books, reading, culture and creativity this year, as the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) returns for its 41st annual edition with an exciting and packed agenda with 2,213 publishers from 95 countries - the largest contingent of global publishers ever to participate in the annual book fair in its 41-year-history who will be showcasing 1.5 million+ titles.

They will be joined by 129 authors, intellectuals and experts from 57 countries worldwide who will lead 1,047 activities at SIBF 2022 slated for a 12-day run at the Expo Centre Sharjah, from November 2-13, WAM reports.

The 12-day celebration of authorship, readership and the vital sector of publishing is organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), and will celebrate Italy as the Guest of Honour this year with a vibrant agenda presented by Italian authors, intellectuals, artists and publishers to offer visitors a unique opportunity to learn about cultural prowess and impact of the historic European nation.





Photo:wam.ae











