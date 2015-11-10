EN
    16:43, 10 November 2015 | GMT +6

    41st sitting of Eurasian Economic Commission to be held today

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 41st sitting of the Eurasian Economic Commission will be held in Moscow today.

    As the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission informs, the participants of the sitting will discuss the issues of industry, agro-industrial complex, economy, financial policy, customs cooperation and trade.

    The members of the Eurasian Economic Commission are expected to deliver reports "On draft resolution of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council "On list of agricultural products manufactured in the Eurasian Economic Union countries which the Eurasian Economic Commission monitors the prices for and analyzes the competitiveness of", "On draft agreement on regulation of the alcohol market within the Eurasian Economic Union", "On consultative committee for financial markets and monetary policy", "On the composition of the consultative committee for financial markets and monetary policy", etc.

