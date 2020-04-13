41yo woman dies from coronavirus in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - On April 12 a woman, born in 1979, was admitted to a pharmacist's hospital, Kazinform reported citing the Telegram channel coronavirus2020.kz.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was transferred to an infectious diseases hospital’s intensive care unit.

According to East Kazakhstan health department, the patient had 2-sided focal pneumonia, left-sided pleurisy, 3 degree diffuse alveolar damage, toxic myocarditis, acute respiratory distress syndrome, severe alcohol intoxication. The woman was connected to a ventilator. During the night she had two cardiac arrests. However, after the third cardiac arrest the woman died.

It should be noted that coronavirus claimed lives of 11 people in Kazakhstan. To date there are 972 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan.