    17:45, 26 April 2021 | GMT +6

    42,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in E Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM 42,200 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 as of April 26. 9,073 were revaccinated, the information centre of East Kazakhstan reports.

    1,155 public servants, 3,617 with underlying conditions, 10,655 health workers, and 6,020 teachers, and others already got the vaccine, the healthcare department reports.

    42,200 doses of the vaccine arrived in the region. 24,000 doses of the first component, 9,000 shots of the second component were delivered to the region on April 23.

    There are 334 vaccination rooms in the region, 8 of them are located at the shopping malls in Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey and one at the Khalifa Altai Mosque, the regional healthcare department reports.


