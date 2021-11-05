42,630 COVID-19 patients receive treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 42,630 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 42,630 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 7,648 are in-patients and 34,982 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 538, in critical condition – 155, and on artificial lung ventilation – 99.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,421 cases of and 2,113 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



