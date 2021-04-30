42,730 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –42,730 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of April 30, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 15,207 patients are staying at hospitals, while 27,523 are receiving outpatient treatment.

763 patients are in critical condition, 196 are in extremely severe condition and 112 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,853 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 319,818 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 273,915 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.