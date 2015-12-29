EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:50, 29 December 2015 | GMT +6

    42 flights delayed in Astana for blizzard

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 42 flights are delayed in Astana International Airport for bad weather conditions, Kazinform learnt from the airport's website https://en.astanaairport.kz/.

    Earlier, the Emergencies Committee of the Kazakh MIA issued weather warning for Akmola region and Astana for wind speed increase. School classes for 1-9 grades have been cancelled. According to the local emergencies department, all highways from Astana have been closed.

    Tags:
    Transport Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!