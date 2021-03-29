EN
    12:51, 29 March 2021

    42 int’l flights landed in Kazakhstan Mar 28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 42 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from the UAE, Egypt, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Germany, Ukraine, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on March 28, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental commission for preventing COVID-19 reads.

    5,391 out of 5,389 had COVID-19 tests. The rest were taken upon arrival to the quarantine centre to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus.

    All 27 people arrived in Kazakhstan without PCR tests on March 27 were tested negative for coronavirus.


