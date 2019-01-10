42 killed during cattle raid in South Sudan

JUBA. KAZINFORM At least 42 people had been killed and over 78 others wounded in South Sudan's Bieh State after armed men attacked cattle Keepers in Duachan and Kolabiel areas, a local officials said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

Johnson Gony Bilu, Akobo state governor, told Xinhua that fighting erupted on Jan. 6 and escalated subsequent days in Akobo and Nyirol east in the eastern part of South Sudan, while the pastoralists were grazing their animals.

"We regret the inhuman act committed by the Murle tribesmen. The incident is outrageous and has beset the local population in the area," said Bilu.

He confirmed that more than 42 people who were mainly women and children died after the attack, while 78 others sustained injuries and more than 100 cattle stolen.

The official condemned the attack on the innocent children and women.

The region has suffered decades of communal and tribal violence, mainly caused by cattle raiding, child abduction and grazing land.