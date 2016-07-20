42-year-old cyclist killed by lightning in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Lightning killed a 42-year-old cyclist from Berezyovka village of Glubokovsky district in the East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday, local emergencies authority says.

This is not the only case of lightning ‘attack’ in the region. A 65-year-old shepherd died on May 30 after lightning discharge struck him. Two weeks before this incident, a horse pasturing in countryside was killed by lightning too.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been battering the region for several weeks. According to Kazhydromet, bad weather will stay here till the end of the week.