NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 27,696 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of November 26, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

5,857 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, while 21,839 are treated at home.

Out of which 422 are in critical condition, 121 in extremely critical condition and 81 are on life support.