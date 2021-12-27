EN
    09:30, 27 December 2021 | GMT +6

    422 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 422 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Karaganda region has seen the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 124. Nur-Sultan city has logged the second highest number of daily recoveries – 75. Kostanay region is third in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases - 63.

    Akmola region has reported 59 COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty city – 25, East Kazakhstan region – 23, Almaty region – 20, and North Kazakhstan region – 14.

    Zhambyl region has seen nine fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, Mangistau region – four, Pavlodar region – three, Atyrau region – one, Kyzylorda region – one, and Turkestan region – one.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 957,689.


