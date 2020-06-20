428 more Kazakhstanis tested positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours, 428 more were diagnosed with coronavirus, Kazinform reports.

79 new coronavirus cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 60 in Karaganda region, 36 in Turkestan region, 34 in Almaty, 34 in East Kazakhstan, 26 in North Kazakhstan, 23 in Shymkent, 22 in Akmola region, 20 in Kostanay region, 19 in Zhambyl region, 12 in Pavlodar region, 11 in Almaty region, 10 in Mangistau region, 7 in Atyrau region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Aktobe region. 272 recovered, 8 people died, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

As of today there are 16,779 coronavirus cases were confirmed the countrywide, 10,411 recovered, 113 died.